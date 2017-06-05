Coast Guard boatcrew rescues man from sinking homemade watercraft in Juneau
Yesterday, Coast Guard Station Juneau smallboat crew rescued a 32-year-old man after his homemade water craft began taking on water in Gastineau channel near Juneau. The station's 25-foot Response Boat-Small crew deemed the inflatable, duct taped craft unsafe and transferred the man, his dog and the craft to Douglas Harbor in Juneau.
