Board of Education tackles school lunches, worries about legislature
The Kenai Peninsula Borough School District is taking small steps to prepare for the upcoming school year while administrators continue the wait to find out what the Fiscal Year 2018 revenue will look like. At Monday night's Board of Education meeting, the board voted to increase lunch prices, adopt a strategic plan for 2017 to 2022 and to send a letter to the Alaska Legislature, urging them to pass a budget.
