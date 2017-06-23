Big turnout for Douglas library's first Drag Queen Story Hour
Story night at the Douglas Public Library played out like any other monthly family night: free food, some crafts, and a very special guest reading books. More than 100 adults, teenagers and children attended Juneau's first Drag Queen Story Hour hosted by Gigi Monroe of Juneau.
