Big turnout for Douglas library's first Drag Queen Story Hour

5 hrs ago

Story night at the Douglas Public Library played out like any other monthly family night: free food, some crafts, and a very special guest reading books. More than 100 adults, teenagers and children attended Juneau's first Drag Queen Story Hour hosted by Gigi Monroe of Juneau.

