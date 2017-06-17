Audio postcard, slideshow: Coast Guard cutter Bailey Barco commissioning
Ship's crew salute during commissioning of U.S. Coast Guard cutter Bailey Barco in Juneau June 14, 2017. The brand new U.S. Coast Guard cutter Bailey Barco officially entered service during a commissioning ceremony in Juneau on Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTOO-TV Juneau.
Comments
Add your comments below
Juneau Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Juneau Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Jun 13
|Musikologist
|14
|The M/V Taku.
|Jun 12
|Linda
|1
|No name church convention in Juneau AK
|May 22
|anon
|1
|Alaska lawmakers deny transgender man for human...
|May 18
|Maggie Gallaghers...
|2
|Kodiak embraces commercial harvest of kelp
|May 18
|Linda
|1
|The Trump riddle: Did the president's grandfath...
|May '17
|Scott Etches
|1
|Truck driver
|Apr '17
|High Stepper
|1
Find what you want!
Search Juneau Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC