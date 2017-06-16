Anchorage stagehands union rocked by nearly $200K embezzlement case
The small Anchorage chapter of a major union for stagehands lost several years' worth of dues when an official embezzled from it for more than three years, federal prosecutors say. Ann C. Reddig, 62, is charged with embezzlement and forgery, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court last week.
