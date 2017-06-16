Anchorage stagehands union rocked by ...

Anchorage stagehands union rocked by nearly $200K embezzlement case

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Anchorage Daily News

The small Anchorage chapter of a major union for stagehands lost several years' worth of dues when an official embezzled from it for more than three years, federal prosecutors say. Ann C. Reddig, 62, is charged with embezzlement and forgery, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court last week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Juneau Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Juneau Music Selection (Sep '12) Jun 13 Musikologist 14
News The M/V Taku. Jun 12 Linda 1
No name church convention in Juneau AK May 22 anon 1
News Alaska lawmakers deny transgender man for human... May 18 Maggie Gallaghers... 2
News Kodiak embraces commercial harvest of kelp May '17 Linda 1
News The Trump riddle: Did the president's grandfath... May '17 Scott Etches 1
Truck driver Apr '17 High Stepper 1
See all Juneau Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Juneau Forum Now

Juneau Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Juneau Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Juneau, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,311 • Total comments across all topics: 281,854,347

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC