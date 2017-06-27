Alaska Legislature will likely quit f...

Alaska Legislature will likely quit for the summer without a fiscal plan, or even a capital budget

22 hrs ago

The Alaska Legislature, with members weary and demoralized after two months of extra work with little to show for it, is increasingly likely to take the summer off before taking up its unfinished work of righting the state's unstable finances, according to legislative leaders. Lawmakers approved an operating budget last week and averted a government shutdown that was looming July 1, and they're still technically convened in a second special session called by Gov. Bill Walker, who's asking them to move next to a stalled oil-tax bill.

