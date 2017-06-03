After Twin Lakes wreck, police arrest intoxicated driver
A car driven by a 26-year-old woman, who police say was intoxicated at more than twice the legal limit to drive, crashed early Saturday morning near the Twin Lakes area of Juneau. Police identified the woman as Fuapauna Sua of Juneau and the car as a white 2014 Ford Fusion.
