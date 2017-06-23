After passing budget, Alaska Legislat...

After passing budget, Alaska Legislature takes break

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: KTOO-TV Juneau

House Speaker Bryce Edgmon, center, was among the lawmakers who gathered after the House passed the operating budget for the fiscal year starting July 1. The move avoided a state government shutdown, but left other major items unresolved. The Legislature avoided a state government shutdown by passing an operating budget Thursday, eight days before the deadline, but it hasn't addressed the capital budget, or other important issues facing the state's future.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTOO-TV Juneau.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Juneau Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Juneau Music Selection (Sep '12) Jun 13 Musikologist 14
News The M/V Taku. Jun 12 Linda 1
No name church convention in Juneau AK May '17 anon 1
News Alaska lawmakers deny transgender man for human... May '17 Maggie Gallaghers... 2
News Kodiak embraces commercial harvest of kelp May '17 Linda 1
News The Trump riddle: Did the president's grandfath... May '17 Scott Etches 1
Truck driver Apr '17 High Stepper 1
See all Juneau Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Juneau Forum Now

Juneau Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Juneau Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. North Korea
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iran
 

Juneau, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,605 • Total comments across all topics: 281,989,545

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC