After passing budget, Alaska Legislature takes break
House Speaker Bryce Edgmon, center, was among the lawmakers who gathered after the House passed the operating budget for the fiscal year starting July 1. The move avoided a state government shutdown, but left other major items unresolved. The Legislature avoided a state government shutdown by passing an operating budget Thursday, eight days before the deadline, but it hasn't addressed the capital budget, or other important issues facing the state's future.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTOO-TV Juneau.
Add your comments below
Juneau Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Juneau Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Jun 13
|Musikologist
|14
|The M/V Taku.
|Jun 12
|Linda
|1
|No name church convention in Juneau AK
|May '17
|anon
|1
|Alaska lawmakers deny transgender man for human...
|May '17
|Maggie Gallaghers...
|2
|Kodiak embraces commercial harvest of kelp
|May '17
|Linda
|1
|The Trump riddle: Did the president's grandfath...
|May '17
|Scott Etches
|1
|Truck driver
|Apr '17
|High Stepper
|1
Find what you want!
Search Juneau Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC