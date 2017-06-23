After passing budget, Alaska Legislature takes break

House Speaker Bryce Edgmon, center, was among the lawmakers who gathered after the House passed the operating budget for the fiscal year starting July 1. The move avoided a state government shutdown, but left other major items unresolved. The Legislature avoided a state government shutdown by passing an operating budget Thursday, eight days before the deadline, but it hasn't addressed the capital budget, or other important issues facing the state's future.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTOO-TV Juneau.