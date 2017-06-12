a Q&a with playwright of a oeRunning ...

a Q&a with playwright of a oeRunning with Pretty Sharp Thingsa

Aaron Elmore, along with his wife Katie Jensen and Theatre In The Rough - the company they co-founded - has been expertly bringing live theater to Juneau since 1991. This week marks a milestone as the company completes its 25th season with Elmore's first penned play "Running with Pretty Sharp Things," an ambitious comedy from the writer, director and actor.

