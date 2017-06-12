a Q&a with playwright of a oeRunning with Pretty Sharp Thingsa
Aaron Elmore, along with his wife Katie Jensen and Theatre In The Rough - the company they co-founded - has been expertly bringing live theater to Juneau since 1991. This week marks a milestone as the company completes its 25th season with Elmore's first penned play "Running with Pretty Sharp Things," an ambitious comedy from the writer, director and actor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital City Weekly.
Add your comments below
Juneau Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Juneau Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Tue
|Musikologist
|14
|The M/V Taku.
|Jun 12
|Linda
|1
|No name church convention in Juneau AK
|May 22
|anon
|1
|Alaska lawmakers deny transgender man for human...
|May 18
|Maggie Gallaghers...
|2
|Kodiak embraces commercial harvest of kelp
|May 18
|Linda
|1
|The Trump riddle: Did the president's grandfath...
|May '17
|Scott Etches
|1
|Truck driver
|Apr '17
|High Stepper
|1
Find what you want!
Search Juneau Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC