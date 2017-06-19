a oeBlue Ticketa play focuses on Juneau history, LGBTQ rights

In honor of Pride month, there will be a live reading of an original play about a piece of Juneau's history many people don't speak about and more have never heard: The expulsion of homosexual men from Juneau in the 1960s. "Blue Ticket Fairies Out of Alaska," a fictional play by Maureen Longworth, focuses on Tommy, a young man returned to Juneau after college in 1963 who is saving up to go to law school by working as a police officer.

