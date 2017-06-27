11 Black Men and Women Were Removed from an Alaska Airlines Flight in Juneau
A former Alaskan who will remain unnamed says she witnessed a racially-charged incident last night on Alaska Airlines Flight 78 at around 5:45 p.m. This is a summary of her account, which she provided over the phone: While the plane was taxiing on the runway, the pilot decided to return to the gate. At the gate, an Alaska Airlines employee, a white woman who works at Juneau International Airport, boarded the plane, and walked to back, where she was seated and began ordering a group of young black men and women, who were also seated in the back, to leave the plane.
