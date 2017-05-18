With deadline near, Alaska Legislatur...

With deadline near, Alaska Legislature eyes taking more time

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

Several Alaska state representatives gather around Rep. Lance Pruitt, seated, during a break in a House floor session on Wednesday, May 17, 2017, in Juneau, Alaska. Shown are, from left, Reps.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Juneau Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Alaska lawmakers deny transgender man for human... 1 hr Maggie Gallaghers... 3
News Kodiak embraces commercial harvest of kelp 11 hr Linda 1
News The Trump riddle: Did the president's grandfath... May 11 Scott Etches 1
Truck driver Apr 23 High Stepper 1
Male and female teacup yorkie for free (Dec '12) Mar '17 sterling 8
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ... Jan '17 recall Mayor Davi... 1
weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Morphis... Jan '17 willy 1
See all Juneau Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Juneau Forum Now

Juneau Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Juneau Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Juneau, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,714 • Total comments across all topics: 281,112,677

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC