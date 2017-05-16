Wasilla Republican asks Alaska Legisl...

Wasilla Republican asks Alaska Legislature to criminalize abortion

State Rep. David Eastman, a Republican freshman from Wasilla, is seen during the introduction of the newly-elected house speaker at the Alaska Legislature in Juneau on Jan. 17, 2017. (Mark Thiessen HB 250 redefines an unborn child as a "preborn" child and states that "a person commits the crime of murder of a preborn child if the person a knowingly removes, or causes or permits the removal of, a preborn child from the state for the purpose of killing the preborn child."

