Video: 'Flight of the Bumblebee' in the State Office Building
Pianist William Ransom and cellist Zuill Bailey packed the State Office Building's atrium today during Juneau Jazz and Classics ' free lunchtime concert. Before the musicians played the tune in this video, they asked the kids in the audience to guess what kind of animal is was about.
