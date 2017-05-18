Uber, Lyft could be back in Alaska by June
The state House and Senate have both passed bills that allow Transportation Network Companies to operate, which means controversial businesses like Uber and Lyft could open up shop in Alaska as early as June. "If the governor signs the bill it will go into effect immediately upon his signature," Costello said by phone from Juneau.
