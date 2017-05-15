Third air ambulance services comes to southeastern Alaska
The Juneau Empire reports Juneau patients got a third option for their medical evacuation needs in early May. LifeMed Alaska joins Airlift Northwest and Guardian as an air ambulance service in the Juneau area. LifeMed Alaska has two Lear jets based in Juneau that can carry two patients each.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTOO-TV Juneau.
Comments
Add your comments below
Juneau Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Trump riddle: Did the president's grandfath...
|May 11
|Scott Etches
|1
|Truck driver
|Apr 23
|High Stepper
|1
|Male and female teacup yorkie for free (Dec '12)
|Mar '17
|sterling
|8
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan '17
|recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Morphis...
|Jan '17
|willy
|1
|Still standing: Ancient Alaskan forest thaws fr... (Sep '13)
|Dec '16
|glassdame
|2
|Darlene sue adkins ridley johnson and ronald...... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|TRUMppy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Juneau Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC