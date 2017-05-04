The Trump riddle: Did the president's...

The Trump riddle: Did the president's grandfather - or another...

The Arctic Restaurant and Hotel in Whitehorse was co-owned by Donald Trump's grandfather, a German immigrant who began the family fortune with ventures in the Klondike gold rush. It was the summer of 1897, and word was beginning to filter south that there was gold up in the Klondike.

