The Legislature almost killed higher education in Alaska before it began
University of Alaska President Jim Johnsen speaks at the 100th anniversary celebration Wednesday as UAF Interim Chancellor Dana Thomas looks on. An 8-8 split in the Territorial House of Representatives had stopped a bill to create the Alaska Agricultural College and School of Mines with a $60,000 appropriation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Add your comments below
Juneau Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Truck driver
|Apr 23
|High Stepper
|1
|Male and female teacup yorkie for free (Dec '12)
|Mar '17
|sterling
|8
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan '17
|recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Morphis...
|Jan '17
|willy
|1
|Still standing: Ancient Alaskan forest thaws fr... (Sep '13)
|Dec '16
|glassdame
|2
|Darlene sue adkins ridley johnson and ronald...... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|TRUMppy
|1
|Juneau Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|13
Find what you want!
Search Juneau Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC