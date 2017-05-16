Sitka murder defendant pleads not guilty; trial set for January
Defendant Reuben Yerkes sits by public defender Jude Pate in Sitka Superior Court on Monday. Judge David George advised Yerkes he had the right to trial within 120 days, Yerkes waived that right to examine the state's evidence against him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTOO-TV Juneau.
Comments
Add your comments below
Juneau Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alaska lawmakers deny transgender man for human...
|9 hr
|Jeeshush Sheeeria
|1
|The Trump riddle: Did the president's grandfath...
|May 11
|Scott Etches
|1
|Truck driver
|Apr 23
|High Stepper
|1
|Male and female teacup yorkie for free (Dec '12)
|Mar '17
|sterling
|8
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan '17
|recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Morphis...
|Jan '17
|willy
|1
|Still standing: Ancient Alaskan forest thaws fr... (Sep '13)
|Dec '16
|glassdame
|2
Find what you want!
Search Juneau Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC