School board recognizes retiring Juneau educators
The Juneau School Board took a moment on Tuesday night to honor teachers and staff members who are retiring and moving on to new endeavors. The board called each retiree to the front of the Thunder Mountain High School library to get a pat on the back, or a tight hug, a lifetime pass to all future Juneau School District events and a cutting board made by Thunder Mountain High School students.
