Photos: Wreath-laying memorial honors...

Photos: Wreath-laying memorial honors fallen Juneau police officers

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: KTOO-TV Juneau

Juneau police officers in full uniform laid a wreath at Evergreen Cemetery today for a police memorial ceremony that about 20 people attended. "This is an annual ceremony that we have to show our respects for the loss of Officer Richard Adair and Officer Jimmy Kennedy who were killed in the line of duty on April 17, 1979, very close to where we stand today," she said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTOO-TV Juneau.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Juneau Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Truck driver Apr 23 High Stepper 1
Male and female teacup yorkie for free (Dec '12) Mar '17 sterling 8
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ... Jan '17 recall Mayor Davi... 1
weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Morphis... Jan '17 willy 1
News Still standing: Ancient Alaskan forest thaws fr... (Sep '13) Dec '16 glassdame 2
Darlene sue adkins ridley johnson and ronald...... (Nov '16) Nov '16 TRUMppy 1
Juneau Music Selection (Sep '12) Oct '16 Musikologist 13
See all Juneau Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Juneau Forum Now

Juneau Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Juneau Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. Supreme Court
 

Juneau, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,211 • Total comments across all topics: 280,930,552

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC