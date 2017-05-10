Photos: Wreath-laying memorial honors fallen Juneau police officers

Juneau police officers in full uniform laid a wreath at Evergreen Cemetery today for a police memorial ceremony that about 20 people attended. "This is an annual ceremony that we have to show our respects for the loss of Officer Richard Adair and Officer Jimmy Kennedy who were killed in the line of duty on April 17, 1979, very close to where we stand today," she said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTOO-TV Juneau.