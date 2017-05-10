Oil tax credits must be targeted, affordable
Legislators in Juneau are closing out at least one chapter in a very creative, but also expensive, incentive program to stimulate new oil and gas development. The state's oil and gas tax credit program has existed for years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Juneau Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Trump riddle: Did the president's grandfath...
|22 hr
|Scott Etches
|1
|Truck driver
|Apr 23
|High Stepper
|1
|Male and female teacup yorkie for free (Dec '12)
|Mar '17
|sterling
|8
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan '17
|recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Morphis...
|Jan '17
|willy
|1
|Still standing: Ancient Alaskan forest thaws fr... (Sep '13)
|Dec '16
|glassdame
|2
|Darlene sue adkins ridley johnson and ronald...... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|TRUMppy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Juneau Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC