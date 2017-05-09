Newscast - Tuesday, May 9, 2017

Newscast - Tuesday, May 9, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: KTOO-TV Juneau

Bartlett Regional Hospital's CEO estimates the American Health Care Act as passed by the House would cost the hospital $69 million over 10 years, fallen Juneau Police officer Karl Reishus will have a street named after him in a the new Pederson Hill subdivision, Sam, the 17-foot pet python that had gone missing from a two weeks ago in Meadow Lakes, has returned, and a few bars of The Vega String Quartet playing Monday's lunchtime Juneau Jazz and Classics concert in the State Office Building.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTOO-TV Juneau.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Juneau Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Truck driver Apr 23 High Stepper 1
Male and female teacup yorkie for free (Dec '12) Mar '17 sterling 8
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ... Jan '17 recall Mayor Davi... 1
weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Morphis... Jan '17 willy 1
News Still standing: Ancient Alaskan forest thaws fr... (Sep '13) Dec '16 glassdame 2
Darlene sue adkins ridley johnson and ronald...... (Nov '16) Nov '16 TRUMppy 1
Juneau Music Selection (Sep '12) Oct '16 Musikologist 13
See all Juneau Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Juneau Forum Now

Juneau Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Juneau Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
 

Juneau, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,990 • Total comments across all topics: 280,906,334

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC