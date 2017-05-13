Juneau police say man drunkenly crash...

Juneau police say man drunkenly crashed a van into a shed

Juneau police say they arrested a 50-year-old man after he drunkenly crashed a van into a shed Friday night. Juneau police arrested a man Friday night after they say he drunkenly crashed a van into a shed and ran from the scene.

