Juneau Afternoon - 5-9-17

That, Writers Almanac, Bird Note, music & more, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN; and available on demand via ktoo.org At 4, tune in to KTOO for All Things Considered, followed at 6, it's Alaska News Nightly, Telling Tales at 7, New Letters On the Air at 7:30, followed at 8 by Selected Shorts.

