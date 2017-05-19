Juneau Afternoon - 5-19-17

Juneau Afternoon - 5-19-17

We'll talk with Reed Stoops, Eric Boraas and Jamie Waste about a new fund set up to support Parks, Trails, and Recreation; That, Writer's Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand via ktoo.org

