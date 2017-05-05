JPD seeks help identifying assailants in video of Seward Street sidewalk scrum
Juneau police want help identifying several people caught on video shoving, punching and yelling at each other after bar break in downtown Juneau a few weekends ago. The Juneau Police Department shared a 1 minute of video on its Facebook page of the Seward Street sidewalk scrum that involved about 16 people.
