JPD seeks help identifying assailants...

JPD seeks help identifying assailants in video of Seward Street sidewalk scrum

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KTOO-TV Juneau

Juneau police want help identifying several people caught on video shoving, punching and yelling at each other after bar break in downtown Juneau a few weekends ago. The Juneau Police Department shared a 1 minute of video on its Facebook page of the Seward Street sidewalk scrum that involved about 16 people.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTOO-TV Juneau.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Juneau Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Truck driver Apr 23 High Stepper 1
Male and female teacup yorkie for free (Dec '12) Mar '17 sterling 8
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ... Jan '17 recall Mayor Davi... 1
weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Morphis... Jan '17 willy 1
News Still standing: Ancient Alaskan forest thaws fr... (Sep '13) Dec '16 glassdame 2
Darlene sue adkins ridley johnson and ronald...... (Nov '16) Nov '16 TRUMppy 1
Juneau Music Selection (Sep '12) Oct '16 Musikologist 13
See all Juneau Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Juneau Forum Now

Juneau Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Juneau Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
 

Juneau, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,950 • Total comments across all topics: 280,842,645

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC