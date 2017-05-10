Inside the Amazing Mendenhall Glacier...

Inside the Amazing Mendenhall Glacier Ice Cave

Next Story Prev Story
56 min ago Read more: SFGate

Katy Giorgio captured this beautiful footage inside the ice cave at Mendenhall Glacier.The cave is a big tourist attraction in Juneau, Alaska, with hikers enjoying visiting the natural wonder. The summer heat had caused a large hole in the ceiling of the cave to expand, but the cave itself, thankfully, remains stable.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Juneau Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Trump riddle: Did the president's grandfath... 18 hr Scott Etches 1
Truck driver Apr 23 High Stepper 1
Male and female teacup yorkie for free (Dec '12) Mar '17 sterling 8
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ... Jan '17 recall Mayor Davi... 1
weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Morphis... Jan '17 willy 1
News Still standing: Ancient Alaskan forest thaws fr... (Sep '13) Dec '16 glassdame 2
Darlene sue adkins ridley johnson and ronald...... (Nov '16) Nov '16 TRUMppy 1
See all Juneau Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Juneau Forum Now

Juneau Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Juneau Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
 

Juneau, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,032 • Total comments across all topics: 280,956,325

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC