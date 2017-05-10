Inside the Amazing Mendenhall Glacier Ice Cave
Katy Giorgio captured this beautiful footage inside the ice cave at Mendenhall Glacier.The cave is a big tourist attraction in Juneau, Alaska, with hikers enjoying visiting the natural wonder. The summer heat had caused a large hole in the ceiling of the cave to expand, but the cave itself, thankfully, remains stable.
