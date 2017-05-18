Gardentalk - Dividing primulas

Gardentalk - Dividing primulas

In this week's edition of Gardentalk, Master Gardener Ed Buyarski provides some tips for dividing primula, commonly known as primrose. Carefully dig up the plant and separate out the various drumsticks of flowers by lightly shaking and washing out the soil from the roots.

