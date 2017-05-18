Gardentalk - Dividing primulas
In this week's edition of Gardentalk, Master Gardener Ed Buyarski provides some tips for dividing primula, commonly known as primrose. Carefully dig up the plant and separate out the various drumsticks of flowers by lightly shaking and washing out the soil from the roots.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTOO-TV Juneau.
Comments
Add your comments below
Juneau Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kodiak embraces commercial harvest of kelp
|6 hr
|Linda
|1
|Alaska lawmakers deny transgender man for human...
|12 hr
|Wondering
|2
|The Trump riddle: Did the president's grandfath...
|May 11
|Scott Etches
|1
|Truck driver
|Apr 23
|High Stepper
|1
|Male and female teacup yorkie for free (Dec '12)
|Mar '17
|sterling
|8
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan '17
|recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Morphis...
|Jan '17
|willy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Juneau Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC