From gangs to a grad: A former inmate celebrates finishing college
Marcos Galindo and his son, Lucian, after a University of Alaska Southeast graduation ceremony May 7, 2017. This month, 30-year-old Marcos Galindo graduated with a bachelor's degree in social science with a concentration in political science.
Start the conversation, or Read more at APRN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Juneau Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alaska lawmakers deny transgender man for human...
|5 hr
|Maggie Gallaghers...
|3
|Kodiak embraces commercial harvest of kelp
|15 hr
|Linda
|1
|The Trump riddle: Did the president's grandfath...
|May 11
|Scott Etches
|1
|Truck driver
|Apr 23
|High Stepper
|1
|Male and female teacup yorkie for free (Dec '12)
|Mar '17
|sterling
|8
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan '17
|recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Morphis...
|Jan '17
|willy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Juneau Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC