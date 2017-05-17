From gangs to a grad: A former inmate...

From gangs to a grad: A former inmate celebrates finishing college

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: APRN

Marcos Galindo and his son, Lucian, after a University of Alaska Southeast graduation ceremony May 7, 2017. This month, 30-year-old Marcos Galindo graduated with a bachelor's degree in social science with a concentration in political science.

Start the conversation, or Read more at APRN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Juneau Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Alaska lawmakers deny transgender man for human... 5 hr Maggie Gallaghers... 3
News Kodiak embraces commercial harvest of kelp 15 hr Linda 1
News The Trump riddle: Did the president's grandfath... May 11 Scott Etches 1
Truck driver Apr 23 High Stepper 1
Male and female teacup yorkie for free (Dec '12) Mar '17 sterling 8
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ... Jan '17 recall Mayor Davi... 1
weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Morphis... Jan '17 willy 1
See all Juneau Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Juneau Forum Now

Juneau Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Juneau Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Juneau, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,641 • Total comments across all topics: 281,117,220

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC