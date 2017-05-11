Former Juneau man indicted in death of girlfriend in Sitka
A Juneau grand jury on Wednesday indicted a Sitka man on three counts of murder, in the shooting death of his girlfriend last weekend. Reuben Yerkes will be arraigned in Sitka Superior Court to answer the felony charges and enter a plea at 11 a.m. Friday.
