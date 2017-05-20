Fish Factor: Managers deploy across state amid budget impasse
Alaska salmon managers are hoping for the best and planning for the worst as lawmakers extend into a special session to try and agree on a state budget. It is the third year in a row they have not finished their legislative session on time due to budget differences.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alaska Journal of Commerce.
Comments
Add your comments below
Juneau Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No name church convention in Juneau AK
|May 22
|anon
|1
|Alaska lawmakers deny transgender man for human...
|May 18
|Maggie Gallaghers...
|2
|Kodiak embraces commercial harvest of kelp
|May 18
|Linda
|1
|The Trump riddle: Did the president's grandfath...
|May 11
|Scott Etches
|1
|Truck driver
|Apr '17
|High Stepper
|1
|Male and female teacup yorkie for free (Dec '12)
|Mar '17
|sterling
|8
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan '17
|recall Mayor Davi...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Juneau Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC