EPA allows mine company to pursue permits near Alaska bay
JUNEAU, Alaska - In a sharp reversal, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has cleared a way for the company seeking to develop a massive copper and gold deposit near the headwaters of a world-class salmon fishery in southwest Alaska to pursue permits. As part of a court settlement with the Pebble Limited Partnership, the EPA agreed to begin the process of withdrawing proposed restrictions on development in the Bristol Bay region, an area that produces about half of the world's sockeye salmon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SooToday.
Add your comments below
Juneau Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Trump riddle: Did the president's grandfath...
|May 11
|Scott Etches
|1
|Truck driver
|Apr 23
|High Stepper
|1
|Male and female teacup yorkie for free (Dec '12)
|Mar '17
|sterling
|8
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan '17
|recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Morphis...
|Jan '17
|willy
|1
|Still standing: Ancient Alaskan forest thaws fr... (Sep '13)
|Dec '16
|glassdame
|2
|Darlene sue adkins ridley johnson and ronald...... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|TRUMppy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Juneau Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC