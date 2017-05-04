editor leaving job in June
Homer News Editor and Publisher Lori Evans has announced she is leaving the newspaper at the end of June to travel and spend time with extended family. Morris Publishing Group, the owner of the Homer News, is now in the process of looking for a new editor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Homer News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Juneau Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Truck driver
|Apr 23
|High Stepper
|1
|Male and female teacup yorkie for free (Dec '12)
|Mar '17
|sterling
|8
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan '17
|recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Morphis...
|Jan '17
|willy
|1
|Still standing: Ancient Alaskan forest thaws fr... (Sep '13)
|Dec '16
|glassdame
|2
|Darlene sue adkins ridley johnson and ronald...... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|TRUMppy
|1
|Juneau Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|13
Find what you want!
Search Juneau Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC