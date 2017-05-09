Don't compare the hair: Alaska lawmaker's lookalike turns to bleach after abortion controversy
What do you do when you're a Democratic legislative aide and you look just like the Republican legislator under attack for claiming that rural women get pregnant so they can take state-paid trips to the city for an abortion? Nate Graham, 22, has the same florid face and red hair as Wasilla GOP Rep. David Eastman, 35. Both work at the Capitol, where Graham is an aide to Juneau Democratic Rep. Justin Parish. Nate Graham, 22, an aide to Juneau Democratic Rep. Justin Parish, bleached his hair Saturday to avoid being mistaken for Wasilla Republican Rep. David Eastman, who was criticized last week for claiming that women in rural villages get pregnant so that they can get a free trip to Anchorage for an abortion.
