Don't compare the hair: Alaska lawmak...

Don't compare the hair: Alaska lawmaker's lookalike turns to bleach after abortion controversy

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Anchorage Daily News

What do you do when you're a Democratic legislative aide and you look just like the Republican legislator under attack for claiming that rural women get pregnant so they can take state-paid trips to the city for an abortion? Nate Graham, 22, has the same florid face and red hair as Wasilla GOP Rep. David Eastman, 35. Both work at the Capitol, where Graham is an aide to Juneau Democratic Rep. Justin Parish. Nate Graham, 22, an aide to Juneau Democratic Rep. Justin Parish, bleached his hair Saturday to avoid being mistaken for Wasilla Republican Rep. David Eastman, who was criticized last week for claiming that women in rural villages get pregnant so that they can get a free trip to Anchorage for an abortion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Juneau Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Truck driver Apr 23 High Stepper 1
Male and female teacup yorkie for free (Dec '12) Mar '17 sterling 8
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ... Jan '17 recall Mayor Davi... 1
weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Morphis... Jan '17 willy 1
News Still standing: Ancient Alaskan forest thaws fr... (Sep '13) Dec '16 glassdame 2
Darlene sue adkins ridley johnson and ronald...... (Nov '16) Nov '16 TRUMppy 1
Juneau Music Selection (Sep '12) Oct '16 Musikologist 13
See all Juneau Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Juneau Forum Now

Juneau Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Juneau Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
 

Juneau, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,304 • Total comments across all topics: 280,910,890

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC