Delta returns to Juneau with summer flights to capital city
Delta Air Lines started a daily flight between Seattle and Juneau on May 19. Delta Air Lines began seasonal flights to Alaska's capital city on Friday, according City and Borough of Juneau news release. Flights will run once a day during the summer season, the release said.
