Central Council working to put Juneau parcels into trust
The Andrew Hope Building in downtown Juneau is among the parcels that the Central Council of Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska is proposing to put in trust. Southeast Alaska's largest tribal organization has applied to the federal government to put seven parcels in downtown Juneau into a federal trust.
