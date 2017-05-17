Brass music fills the State Office Bu...

Brass music fills the State Office Building

Next Story Prev Story
52 min ago Read more: KTOO-TV Juneau

This is the Axiom Brass Quintet from at today's Juneau Jazz and Classics ' lunchtime concert at the State Office Building. Between songs, members of the group talked to the audience, which included several school groups, about the histories and mechanics of their instruments-two trumpets, a tuba, a French horn, and a trombone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTOO-TV Juneau.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Juneau Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Alaska lawmakers deny transgender man for human... 3 hr Wondering 2
News The Trump riddle: Did the president's grandfath... May 11 Scott Etches 1
Truck driver Apr 23 High Stepper 1
Male and female teacup yorkie for free (Dec '12) Mar '17 sterling 8
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ... Jan '17 recall Mayor Davi... 1
weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Morphis... Jan '17 willy 1
News Still standing: Ancient Alaskan forest thaws fr... (Sep '13) Dec '16 glassdame 2
See all Juneau Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Juneau Forum Now

Juneau Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Juneau Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Health Care
  5. Microsoft
 

Juneau, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,087 • Total comments across all topics: 281,099,027

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC