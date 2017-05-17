Brass music fills the State Office Building
This is the Axiom Brass Quintet from at today's Juneau Jazz and Classics ' lunchtime concert at the State Office Building. Between songs, members of the group talked to the audience, which included several school groups, about the histories and mechanics of their instruments-two trumpets, a tuba, a French horn, and a trombone.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTOO-TV Juneau.
Add your comments below
Juneau Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alaska lawmakers deny transgender man for human...
|3 hr
|Wondering
|2
|The Trump riddle: Did the president's grandfath...
|May 11
|Scott Etches
|1
|Truck driver
|Apr 23
|High Stepper
|1
|Male and female teacup yorkie for free (Dec '12)
|Mar '17
|sterling
|8
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan '17
|recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Morphis...
|Jan '17
|willy
|1
|Still standing: Ancient Alaskan forest thaws fr... (Sep '13)
|Dec '16
|glassdame
|2
Find what you want!
Search Juneau Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC