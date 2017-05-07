Bills to ban police sexual contact with prostitutes they investigate met with opposition
Earlier this year, the Anchorage Police Department sent one of its top officials to Juneau with a request for lawmakers: Don't pass a bill making it illegal for police to have sexual contact with a person they are investigating. The proposed House Bill 73 and Senate Bill 112 are offensive to law enforcement officers and unnecessary because myriad laws and regulations already govern such conduct, said Anchorage Police Department Deputy Chief Sean Case.
