Bartlett CEO: A decade under House GOP health care bill could cost hospital $69 million
Juneau's public hospital could still stand to lose tens of millions of dollars under the bill passed by the U.S. House of Representatives to replace the Affordable Care Act, commonly known as Obamacare. That's according to numbers from the American Hospital Association.
