As lawmakers fight through fiscal crisis, anti-smoking, Uber bills remain stuck
Proposals to establish a statewide workplace smoking ban and to allow the ride-sharing company Uber to expand into Alaska are both mired in the state House, even as both measures appear to enjoy bipartisan support. Senate Bill 14 , which would pave the way into Alaska for Uber and other "transportation network companies," and Senate Bill 63 , the smoking ban, passed the Republican-led Senate 14-5 and 15-5, respectively, earlier this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Add your comments below
Juneau Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Truck driver
|Apr 23
|High Stepper
|1
|Male and female teacup yorkie for free (Dec '12)
|Mar '17
|sterling
|8
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan '17
|recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Morphis...
|Jan '17
|willy
|1
|Still standing: Ancient Alaskan forest thaws fr... (Sep '13)
|Dec '16
|glassdame
|2
|Darlene sue adkins ridley johnson and ronald......
|Nov '16
|TRUMppy
|1
|Juneau Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|13
Find what you want!
Search Juneau Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC