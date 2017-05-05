All women's pop-up art show opens tonight at Rockwell
Juneau artists Lauralye Miko and Melissa Griffiths will showcase their work at the Persisters art show happening Friday, May 5, 2017, at the Rockwell back room. On average, the people I asked came up with about two-Frida Kahlo and Georgia O'Keefe were the most common answers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTOO-TV Juneau.
Comments
Add your comments below
Juneau Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Truck driver
|Apr 23
|High Stepper
|1
|Male and female teacup yorkie for free (Dec '12)
|Mar '17
|sterling
|8
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan '17
|recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Morphis...
|Jan '17
|willy
|1
|Still standing: Ancient Alaskan forest thaws fr... (Sep '13)
|Dec '16
|glassdame
|2
|Darlene sue adkins ridley johnson and ronald...... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|TRUMppy
|1
|Juneau Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|13
Find what you want!
Search Juneau Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC