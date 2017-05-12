Alaska Senate tees up income tax and ...

Alaska Senate tees up income tax and votes it down

19 hrs ago Read more: Anchorage Daily News

The Alaska Senate on Friday rejected the House's income-tax proposal in a 15-4 vote - an emphatic statement of opposition to a key deficit-reduction measure that also underscored how far apart the two chambers remain after nearly four months in Juneau. Senate President Pete Kelly, R-Fairbanks, talks with members during a break from the Senate debate on the House income tax proposal Friday at the Capitol.

