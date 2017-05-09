Alaska Senate proposes $288 million for oil company subsidies, plus cash for King Cove road
Oil companies would get $288 million in cash subsidy payments under a new capital and supplemental budget bill released Monday by the Alaska Senate's Republican-led majority. The subsidy payments were contained in the supplemental part of the bill, Senate Bill 23. The supplemental is usually for fixing overruns in the previous year's budget - but it can also serve as a vehicle for expenses that lawmakers don't want on the books in the next fiscal year.
