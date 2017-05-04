Alaska lawmaker under fire after 'fre...

Alaska lawmaker under fire after 'free trip' abortion claim

15 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

In this Jan. 17, 2017 file photo State Rep. David Eastman, a Republican freshman from Wasilla, is seen during the introduction of the newly-elected house speaker at the Alaska Legislature in Juneau, Alaska. Alaska lawmakers are demanding a public apology from Easton who said there are women in Alaska who try to get pregnant to get a "free trip to the city."

Read more at Houston Chronicle.

