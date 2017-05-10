Alaska lawmaker censured over abortion comment
Alaska state Rep. David Eastman speaks during a House floor session on Wednesday, May 10, 2017, in Juneau, Alaska, after a motion was made to censure him for comments he recently made about abortions that many considered to be offensive and hurtful. The House later in the day voted to censure him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Juneau Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Truck driver
|Apr 23
|High Stepper
|1
|Male and female teacup yorkie for free (Dec '12)
|Mar '17
|sterling
|8
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan '17
|recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Morphis...
|Jan '17
|willy
|1
|Still standing: Ancient Alaskan forest thaws fr... (Sep '13)
|Dec '16
|glassdame
|2
|Darlene sue adkins ridley johnson and ronald...... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|TRUMppy
|1
|Juneau Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|13
Find what you want!
Search Juneau Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC