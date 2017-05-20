2017 Rasmuson Art Acquisition Grant funds City Museum artwork
The Juneau-Douglas City Museum has been awarded funds from the Museums Alaska Art Acquisition Fund, supported by the Rasmuson Foundation, to purchase artworks from two Juneau artists: Abel Ryan and Mary Ellen Frank. The fund was established by the Rasmuson Foundation over a decade ago to benefit active collecting and exhibiting institutions, and to support contemporary Alaskan artists.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital City Weekly.
Add your comments below
Juneau Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No name church convention in Juneau AK
|May 22
|anon
|1
|Alaska lawmakers deny transgender man for human...
|May 18
|Maggie Gallaghers...
|2
|Kodiak embraces commercial harvest of kelp
|May 18
|Linda
|1
|The Trump riddle: Did the president's grandfath...
|May 11
|Scott Etches
|1
|Truck driver
|Apr '17
|High Stepper
|1
|Male and female teacup yorkie for free (Dec '12)
|Mar '17
|sterling
|8
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan '17
|recall Mayor Davi...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Juneau Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC