What others say: Haste in Juneau brought needless worry to Pioneers' Homes residents

Residents of Alaska's Pioneers' Homes, and the family members of those residents, went through quite a bit of turmoil this month when news spread that the state Senate's budget included a reduction that would have led to the closure of the homes in Palmer and Juneau on July 1. The Fairbanks home was to be spared in this budget action, but the decision by the state Senate almost certainly added some uncertainty to that home's residents also. In the end, it turned out to be a sloppy and apparently unintentional action by the Senate that upset our senior Alaskans, people who don't need to be exposed to such loose behavior by our elected officials in Juneau.

