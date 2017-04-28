Wanted: Thane Road stabbing suspect
The Juneau Police Department released these images of Joshua Levi Brown, who's being sought in the stabbing of a 24-year-old victim along Thane Road on April 22. He's a white male, 5-foot-9-inches tall, about 175 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. Police consider him extremely dangerous and not to be confronted by the public.
