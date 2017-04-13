Tlingit Weaver Ricky Tagaban Visits J...

Tlingit Weaver Ricky Tagaban Visits Johnson State College

"We don't have a word for art in Tlingit," says Ricky Tagaban, "because almost everything that we would make would have a crest on it." The significance of languages - written, spoken and visual - and their intrinsic relationship to multiple identities is a strong thread that runs through the artist's tandem engagements as a contemporary artist, indigenous weaver and drag performer.

